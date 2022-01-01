Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Lower East Side

Lower East Side restaurants
Lower East Side restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Salsa-chicken, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream & guacamole in a flour tortilla
Bean & Chicken Burrito$9.50
Salsa-chicken, black beans, queso blanco, onions, & tomato
Kids Chicken & Cheese Burrito$4.50
Salsa-chicken and queso blanco
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Main pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mangos Cafe East - 1682 N Van Buren

1682 N Van Buren, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$10.95
Marinated chicken, Spanish rice, Caribbean beans, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and avocado cream.
More about Mangos Cafe East - 1682 N Van Buren

