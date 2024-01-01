Lasagna in Lower East Side

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna a la Carte$8.00
Our lasagna variety of the day. No sides.
Lasagna$13.95
Our lasagna variety of the day, garlic bread, and mesclun-mushroom salad with herbal vinaigrette.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Homemade Meat Lasagna image

 

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Meat Lasagna$25.00
Delicate homemade egg pasta layered with our tomato meat sauce of ground beef and veal layered with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
More about The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

