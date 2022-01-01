Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Walker's Point

Walker's Point restaurants
Walker's Point restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Simma's Carrot Cake$13.00
cream cheese butter cream filling, chopped walnuts
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Item pic

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cream Cheese Carrot Pound Cake$4.00
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway

