Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Minnetonka
/
Minnetonka
/
Chicken Tenders
Minnetonka restaurants that serve chicken tenders
El Camino Gourmet Tacos
7565 France Ave S,, Edina
No reviews yet
Kid's Chicken Tenders
$3.50
More about El Camino Gourmet Tacos
Duke's on 7
15600 HW 7, Minnetonka
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
$8.50
Chicken Tenders + Side
More about Duke's on 7
Browse other tasty dishes in Minnetonka
Cake
Pork Belly
More near Minnetonka to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Prior Lake
No reviews yet
Excelsior
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston