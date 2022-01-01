Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Minnetonka

Go
Minnetonka restaurants
Toast

Minnetonka restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Banner pic

 

El Camino Gourmet Tacos

7565 France Ave S,, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Tenders$3.50
More about El Camino Gourmet Tacos
Item pic

 

Duke's on 7

15600 HW 7, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.50
Chicken Tenders + Side
More about Duke's on 7

Browse other tasty dishes in Minnetonka

Cake

Pork Belly

Map

More near Minnetonka to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston