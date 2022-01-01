Carne asada in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve carne asada
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$12.50
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.50
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.50
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$12.50
Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
|Carne Asada
|$19.75
A 10 oz. grilled marinated skirt steak. Served with frijoles charros, Mexican rice, guacamole and tortillas.
GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
|Carne Asada
|$17.95
A 10 oz. grilled, marinate skirt steak, with frijoles charros, guacamole and tortillas.