Chicken shawarma in Mobile

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown
274 Dauphin St, Mobile
|Chicken Shawarma
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce.
Includes one Side Item
|The Chicken Shawarma Box
|$29.95
Everything you need to create your own Chicken Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully cooked. Feeds 5-6
SANDWICHES
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo
2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile
|Chicken Shawarma
|$7.49
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
|The Chicken Shawarma Box
|$29.95
Everything you need to create your own Chicken Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully cooked. Feeds 5-6
SANDWICHES
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport
3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|The Chicken Shawarma Box
|$29.95
Everything you need to create your own Chicken Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully cooked. Feeds 5-6
|Chicken Shawarma
|$7.89
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce