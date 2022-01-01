Grilled chicken in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$2.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$7.50
(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown
274 Dauphin St, Mobile
|RAW Chicken Grill Kit
|$19.95
Raw Chicken Grill Kit. Marinated chicken pieces and everything else (pita bread, veggies, tzatziki sauce) you need to make your Chicken Shawarma at home. Requires cooking. Grill or bake to 170F internal temp. Cooking instructions included. Feeds 5-6 people.
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Grilled seasoned chicken, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Grilled chicken, Sour cream, Shredded Lettuce, Jack Cheese and topped with mild salsa
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$11.99
|Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch On A Kaiser Roll
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$2.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$13.95
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$4.25
(1) Grilled chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$12.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.