Grilled chicken in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina - Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL image

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Taco$2.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Grilled Chicken Burrito$7.50
(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$15.00
Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

 

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown

274 Dauphin St, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RAW Chicken Grill Kit$19.95
Raw Chicken Grill Kit. Marinated chicken pieces and everything else (pita bread, veggies, tzatziki sauce) you need to make your Chicken Shawarma at home. Requires cooking. Grill or bake to 170F internal temp. Cooking instructions included. Feeds 5-6 people.
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown
PS Taco - Tillman’s Corner image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner

5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled seasoned chicken, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.
More about P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile image

 

P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, Sour cream, Shredded Lettuce, Jack Cheese and topped with mild salsa
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken House Salad$11.99
Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch On A Kaiser Roll
More about Serda's Coffee Company
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila image

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco$2.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Grilled Chicken Nachos$13.95
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Taco$4.25
(1) Grilled chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Nachos$12.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

