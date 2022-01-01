Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve hummus

Hummus image

 

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown

274 Dauphin St, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown
Hummus image

SANDWICHES

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo

2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile

Avg 4.7 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo
Hummus image

SANDWICHES

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Chicken Soup

Shrimp Fajitas

Baklava

Enchiladas

French Fries

Gumbo

Cappuccino

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston