Eel in Mobile

Mobile restaurants that serve eel
Rock N Roll Sushi - West Mobile, AL
6345 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
No reviews yet
Nigiri Eel (Unagi)
$4.45
2 pieces per order, on rice
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - West Mobile, AL
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Squid Ink - Mobile, AL
102 Dauphin St, Mobile
Avg 4.5
(1013 reviews)
Side Of Eel Sauce
$1.00
More about Squid Ink - Mobile, AL
