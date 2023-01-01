Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - West Mobile, AL

6345 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nigiri Eel (Unagi)$4.45
2 pieces per order, on rice
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - West Mobile, AL
Squid Ink image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Squid Ink - Mobile, AL

102 Dauphin St, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Squid Ink - Mobile, AL

