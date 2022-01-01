Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad$14.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$13.50
Delicately prepared salad with shrimp. Accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced carrots, cheese, black olives, onions, and croutons.
Grilled Shrimp Salad$12.25
Delicately prepared salad with shrimp. Accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced carrots, cheese, black olives, onions, and croutons.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

