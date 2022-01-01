Pudding in Mobile
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce
Voodoo Wing Company
5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile
|Banana Pudding
|$3.69
Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!
|Bowl Banana Pudding (8/10 People)
|$18.99
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ
5401 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile
|Banana Pudding
|$3.50