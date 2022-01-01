Mahi mahi in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Herb Encrusted Mahi
|$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
|Mahi L
|$15.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
|Mahi
|$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile
|CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH
|$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.