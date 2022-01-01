Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Encrusted Mahi$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
Mahi L$15.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Mahi$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Squid Ink image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Squid Ink

102 Dauphin St, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Bites$8.00
More about Squid Ink

