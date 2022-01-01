Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Steak Nachos$16.00
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
Fajita Steak$18.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Steak$13.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Steak$11.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Steak Nachos$16.00
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Steak!$18.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Steak$19.80
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Steak Nachos$12.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Steak$11.95
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Steak Tacos

Fajitas

Dolma

Mac And Cheese

Tzatziki

Patty Melts

Barbacoas

Poboy

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston