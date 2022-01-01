Steak fajitas in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Fajita Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
|Fajita Steak
|$18.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Fajita Steak
|$13.95
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Fajita Steak
|$11.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Fajita Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Fajita Steak!
|$18.95
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Fajita Steak
|$19.80
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Fajita Steak Nachos
|$12.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Fajita Steak
|$11.95
