Chicken salad in Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner restaurants
Moncks Corner restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Moncks Corner

1010 Old US 52, Moncks Corner

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$0.00
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Moncks Corner
Gilligan’s at the Dock image

SEAFOOD

Gilligan’s at the Dock - Moncks Corner

582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Lunch Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
More about Gilligan’s at the Dock - Moncks Corner

