Gumbo in Moncks Corner
Moncks Corner restaurants that serve gumbo
Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner
219 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner
|***Sea Bass, Shrimp, and Gumbo over Rice Special***
|$25.00
Sea Bass, Shrimp, and Gumbo over rice. Served with grilled Texas Toast
SEAFOOD
Gilligan’s at the Dock - Moncks Corner
582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner
|Lunch Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
|$12.99
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...
|Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
|$21.99
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...