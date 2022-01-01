Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner restaurants
Moncks Corner restaurants that serve gumbo

Item pic

 

Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner

219 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
***Sea Bass, Shrimp, and Gumbo over Rice Special***$25.00
Sea Bass, Shrimp, and Gumbo over rice. Served with grilled Texas Toast
More about Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner
Gilligan’s at the Dock image

SEAFOOD

Gilligan’s at the Dock - Moncks Corner

582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo$12.99
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...
Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo$21.99
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...
More about Gilligan’s at the Dock - Moncks Corner

