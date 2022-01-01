Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Monroe

Monroe restaurants
Monroe restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Bistro South

416 S Broad St, Monroe

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Salad$7.99
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Cucumber Tomato, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Blackened Chicken, and Croutons.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on Luna Bakery Sourdough, toasted or cold.
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.99
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Cucumber Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Chicken, and Croutons.
The Roe image

 

The Roe

100 S Broad Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad on Croissant$12.00
