Grilled chicken sandwiches in Montgomery

Dino's Bar & Grill
1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
6oz, cage-free chicken breast. Tenderized, marinated, and grilled then topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.