Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken salad in
Moonachie
/
Moonachie
/
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Moonachie restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ
87 Moonachie rd, Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(244 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$12.95
More about Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ
In Thyme - Moonachie
55 Moonachie ave., Moonachie
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$11.75
More about In Thyme - Moonachie
Browse other tasty dishes in Moonachie
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
Garden Salad
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Neighborhoods within Moonachie to explore
Midtown West
No reviews yet
More near Moonachie to explore
Teaneck
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lodi
No reviews yet
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1052 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(597 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston