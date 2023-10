Cake in Moorpark

Rich Olive oil cake made with organic cage free eggs, California olive oil, lemon and orange zest, organic flour and cane sugar and baked to a caramel crisp.

Ingredients:

Organic Wheat Flour, Whole Milk, Organic Sugar, Organic Cage-Free Eggs, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Orange Zest, Orange Zest, Raw Orange Oil, Raw Lemon Oil and Sea Salt.

Allergens:

Eggs, Milk, Wheat