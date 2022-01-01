Country fried steaks in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve country fried steaks
More about Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Country Fried Steak
|$13.00
More about Page's Okra Grill
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$15.00
Tenderized filet battered then fried to perfection & topped with our homemade white pepper gravy served with two eggs any style.
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$15.00
Tenderized filet battered then fried to perfection & topped with our homemade white pepper gravy served with two eggs any style.
|Country Fried Steak Biscuit
|$11.00
Hand battered & fried to order on a buttermilk biscuit with white pepper gravy