Country fried steaks in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Fried Steak$13.00
More about Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$15.00
Tenderized filet battered then fried to perfection & topped with our homemade white pepper gravy served with two eggs any style.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$15.00
Tenderized filet battered then fried to perfection & topped with our homemade white pepper gravy served with two eggs any style.
Country Fried Steak Biscuit$11.00
Hand battered & fried to order on a buttermilk biscuit with white pepper gravy
More about Page's Okra Grill

