Egg rolls in Murfreesboro

Go
Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast

Murfreesboro restaurants that serve egg rolls

Egg Rolls image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Turkey Egg Roll Bowl image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Egg Roll Bowl$11.99
Lean ground turkey seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil tossed with shredded cabbage and pan-seared.
served over Jasmine Rice, topped with sesame seeds. Side of Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 487 | Carb: 64g | Fat: 10g | Protein: 33g
More about Munch

