Egg rolls in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Egg Rolls
|$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
More about Munch
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Turkey Egg Roll Bowl
|$11.99
Lean ground turkey seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil tossed with shredded cabbage and pan-seared.
served over Jasmine Rice, topped with sesame seeds. Side of Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 487 | Carb: 64g | Fat: 10g | Protein: 33g