Salmon in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Parthenon Grille

1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4 (505 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Mascarpone$14.90
Norwegian Smoked salmon topped with capers, onions, and extra virgin olive oil, served with mascarpone cheese and grilled pita bread.
More about Parthenon Grille
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon$18.00
seasoned salmon filet | teriyaki sauce | 2 sides
More about Two J's Grille
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Salmon and Vegetable Bowl$14.99
Sweet Chili glazed Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon filet served over rice with pan-seared mixed vegetables, topped with sesame seeds, served with extra Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 378 | Carb: 53g | Fat: 22g | Protien: 36g
Munch Salmon Bowl$15.99
Pan-seared Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 366 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 14.4g | Protein: 32g
Salmon MunchKin Bowl$7.99
Small version of our Munch salmon bowl, just the right size for a MUNCHkin.
More about Munch
Smoking Herb with Salmon image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Slim & Husky's

2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about Slim & Husky's

