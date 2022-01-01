Salmon in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve salmon
More about Parthenon Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Parthenon Grille
1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro
|Salmon Mascarpone
|$14.90
Norwegian Smoked salmon topped with capers, onions, and extra virgin olive oil, served with mascarpone cheese and grilled pita bread.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
More about Two J's Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.00
seasoned salmon filet | teriyaki sauce | 2 sides
More about Munch
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Sweet Chili Salmon and Vegetable Bowl
|$14.99
Sweet Chili glazed Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon filet served over rice with pan-seared mixed vegetables, topped with sesame seeds, served with extra Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 378 | Carb: 53g | Fat: 22g | Protien: 36g
|Munch Salmon Bowl
|$15.99
Pan-seared Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 366 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 14.4g | Protein: 32g
|Salmon MunchKin Bowl
|$7.99
Small version of our Munch salmon bowl, just the right size for a MUNCHkin.