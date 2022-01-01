Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Greek salad in
Murrieta
/
Murrieta
/
Greek Salad
Murrieta restaurants that serve greek salad
Kabob House Express
25285 Madison Ave STE 106, Murrieta
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$9.00
More about Kabob House Express
KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT
39400 Murrieta Hot Springs #112, Murrieta
No reviews yet
GREEK SALAD
$10.00
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, topped with feta cheese, & black olives, tossed in our house dressing
More about KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT
Browse other tasty dishes in Murrieta
Fish Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Chili
Chai Lattes
Thai Salad
Pastries
Chai Tea
Cake
More near Murrieta to explore
Temecula
Avg 4.3
(57 restaurants)
San Clemente
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
San Juan Capistrano
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Hemet
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Menifee
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Wildomar
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston