Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Murrieta

Go
Murrieta restaurants
Toast

Murrieta restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Kabob House Express

25285 Madison Ave STE 106, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.00
More about Kabob House Express
GREEK SALAD image

 

KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT

39400 Murrieta Hot Springs #112, Murrieta

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD$10.00
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, topped with feta cheese, & black olives, tossed in our house dressing
More about KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Murrieta

Fish Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Chai Lattes

Thai Salad

Pastries

Chai Tea

Cake

Map

More near Murrieta to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston