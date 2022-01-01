Country fried steaks in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Country Fried Steak Breakfast
|$12.19
2 Eggs, Choice of Potatoes, Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy, & Choice of Toast.
|Country Fried Steak Only
|$5.99
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Country Fried Steak Breakfast
|$11.49
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Potatoes, Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy, & Choice of Toast.
|Country Fried Steak Dinner
|$9.99
Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy & Choice of Two Sides