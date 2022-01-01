Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Muskegon

Go
Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Steak Breakfast$12.19
2 Eggs, Choice of Potatoes, Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy, & Choice of Toast.
Country Fried Steak Only$5.99
More about Toast 'N Jams
Steak 'N Egger image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Steak Breakfast$11.49
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Potatoes, Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy, & Choice of Toast.
Country Fried Steak Dinner$9.99
Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy & Choice of Two Sides
More about Steak 'N Egger
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Country Fried Steak$11.50
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

