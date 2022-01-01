Calamari in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve calamari
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples
|Fried Calamari
|$12.50
|Fried Buffalo Calamari
|$12.50
|Fried Calamari
|$12.50
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.00
Wild, domestic deep sea calamari, seasoned, lightly breaded & quick-fried. Served with our marinara sauce.
|NY Style Calamari
|$23.00
Fresh cut calamari, lightly battered & fried. Tossed with linguine in a marinara sauce with hot cherry peppers. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.
More about Real Seafood Co Naples
Real Seafood Co Naples
8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, Naples
|Point Judith Calamari
|$15.95
flash fried served with saffron aioli
More about Grappino
Grappino
90 9th St. N, Naples
|Calamari, broccoletti, provola, bell peppers, ratatouille aioli
|$19.00
More about Sea Salt
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Calamari | calabrian chile aioli| mushrooms | pine nuts | arugula
|$21.00
More about Oak & Stone - Naples
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Naples
2270 Logan Blvd, Naples
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$15.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime