Calamari in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve calamari

Osteria Tulia image

PIZZA • SALADS

Osteria Tulia

466 5th Ave South, Naples

Avg 4.9 (7109 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$22.00
More about Osteria Tulia
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$12.50
Fried Buffalo Calamari$12.50
Fried Calamari$12.50
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Bar Tulia - Mercato image

 

Bar Tulia - Mercato

9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$16.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Wild, domestic deep sea calamari, seasoned, lightly breaded & quick-fried. Served with our marinara sauce.
NY Style Calamari$23.00
Fresh cut calamari, lightly battered & fried. Tossed with linguine in a marinara sauce with hot cherry peppers. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co Naples

8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Point Judith Calamari$15.95
flash fried served with saffron aioli
More about Real Seafood Co Naples
Grappino image

 

Grappino

90 9th St. N, Naples

Avg 4.5 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari, broccoletti, provola, bell peppers, ratatouille aioli$19.00
More about Grappino
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari | calabrian chile aioli| mushrooms | pine nuts | arugula$21.00
More about Sea Salt
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CALAMARI$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
CRISPY CALAMARI$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
CRISPY CALAMARI$15.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
More about Oak & Stone - Naples
Barbatella image

PIZZA • SALADS • NOODLES

Barbatella

1290 Third Street South, Naples

Avg 4.4 (4533 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$18.00
More about Barbatella

