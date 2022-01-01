Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in 12 South

Go
12 South restaurants
Toast

12 South restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino
espresso with foamy texturized milk
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.85
Espresso topped with 1/3 steamed milk and 1/3 foamed milk. Made with Crema coffee.
More about Ladybird Taco

