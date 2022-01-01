Sylvan Heights restaurants you'll love
More about Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park
3501 Park Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Creamy Chicken Alfredo
|$8.95
Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
|Cheese Bread
|$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
More about Farm Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
4013 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|Basket of Fries
|$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).