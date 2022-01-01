Sylvan Heights restaurants you'll love

Sylvan Heights restaurants
Toast

Must-try Sylvan Heights restaurants

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park

3501 Park Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)
Creamy Chicken Alfredo$8.95
Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend
Greek Salad$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
Cheese Bread$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

4013 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1498 reviews)
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
Basket of Fries$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
Chaatable image

FRENCH FRIES

Chaatable

345 40th Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Roti$5.00
unleavened whole wheat bread
Sheermal$5.00
savory, buttery, sweet flatbread
Chili Paneer$12.00
pepper, onion, IndoChinese soy glaze
