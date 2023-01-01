Chicken salad in 12 South
12 South restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Game Day Hot Chicken Salad - Quart
|$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, chopped and tossed with mayonnaise, celery, red onion, green peppers, and our Hot Chicken Rub. The dip you didn’t know you needed. Just add your favorite crackers, chips, or veggies!
More about The Cookery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Side Chicken Salad
|$4.95
|Southern Style Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Chicken, grapes, celery, mayo & curry traditionally served in a tortilla wrap or your choice of bread. Served with salt & pepper kettle chips or your choice of side.