Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken ( 6 oz.)$7.00
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Cranberry Salad$13.99
Romaine with bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, red onions, cranberries and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Tucker's American Favorites
Consumer pic

 

Floyd County Brewing

129 West Main Street, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about Floyd County Brewing
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Recbar 812

336 Pearl St, New Albany

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, fried egg, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Mac$11.25
Grilled buffalo chicken with beer cheese mac topped with melted gouda stuffed between Texas toast
More about Recbar 812

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Scallops

Boneless Wings

Fish And Chips

Short Ribs

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Corn Dogs

Cheesecake

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston