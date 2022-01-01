Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak sandwiches in
New Albany
/
New Albany
/
Steak Sandwiches
New Albany restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Ready Set Prep'd
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
No reviews yet
Steak & Egg Everything Bagel Sandwich w/ RSP Special Sauce
$8.00
More about Ready Set Prep'd
Sleepy Rooster
2204 State Street, New Albany
No reviews yet
Steak Melt Sandwich
$14.00
More about Sleepy Rooster
