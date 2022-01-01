Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in New Albany

New Albany restaurants
New Albany restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Ready Set Prep’d

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Salad w/ Grilled Chicken, Almonds, Goat Cheese & Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette$12.00
Total Meal: 440 Calories | 30 P | 10 C (8 net) | 31 F | 2 Fiber | 7 Sugar (3 added)
Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette (2 oz.): 210 Calories | 0 P | 4 C | 22 F | 0 Fiber | 4 Sugar (3 added)
Ingredients: mixed greens, chicken breast, strawberries, goat cheese, almonds, spices, salt
Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette Ingredients: strawberries, champagne vinegar, olive oil, dijon, honey, garlic, shallot, salt.
ALLERGENS: dairy, tree nuts
More about Ready Set Prep’d
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tucker's American Favorites

2441 state street, New Albany

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Cranberry Salad$13.99
Romaine with bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, red onions, cranberries and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Tucker's American Favorites

