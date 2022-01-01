Grilled chicken salad in New Albany
More about Ready Set Prep’d
Ready Set Prep’d
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Strawberry Salad w/ Grilled Chicken, Almonds, Goat Cheese & Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette
|$12.00
Total Meal: 440 Calories | 30 P | 10 C (8 net) | 31 F | 2 Fiber | 7 Sugar (3 added)
Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette (2 oz.): 210 Calories | 0 P | 4 C | 22 F | 0 Fiber | 4 Sugar (3 added)
Ingredients: mixed greens, chicken breast, strawberries, goat cheese, almonds, spices, salt
Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette Ingredients: strawberries, champagne vinegar, olive oil, dijon, honey, garlic, shallot, salt.
ALLERGENS: dairy, tree nuts