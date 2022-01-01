Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve veggie salad

Item pic

 

Mark's Feed Store - New Albany

3827 Charlestown Road, New Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Veggie Salad$8.99
Veggie Salad$11.49
More about Mark's Feed Store - New Albany
Item pic

 

Ready Set Prep'd

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Bean & Grilled Vegetable Salad$10.00
230 Calories | 9 P | 38 C (25 net) | 7 F | 13 Fiber | 14 Sugar (2 added)
INGREDIENTS: 3 Bean Salad (Black Beans, Chickpeas, Haricot Vert, Red Onion, Canola oil, Honey, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, salt, Parsley, Dill), Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Yellow Squash, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Avocados, Pickled Red Onion (Water, champagne vinegar, Red Onion, monkfruit sweetener)
ALLERGENS: none
More about Ready Set Prep'd

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Chicken Salad

Corn Dogs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Turkey Clubs

Wedge Salad

Tacos

Bruschetta

Pancakes

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston