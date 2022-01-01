Chicken wraps in New Albany
New Albany restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
118 West Main Street, New Albany
|Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap
|$14.00
Pecan, Dried Cranberries, Lettuce, Red Onion
More about Ready Set Prep’d
Ready Set Prep’d
1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,
|Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
|$9.00
500 Calories | 30 P | 69 C (60 net) | 12 F | 9 Fiber | 15 Sugar (2 added)
Ingredients: Whole Wheat Wrap, Chicken breast, Napa Cabbage, Tomatoes, Pineapple, Bell Pepper, Onion, coconut aminos, Water, maple syrup, Rice Vinegar, Ginger, corn starch, Sesame Oil, Garlic Carrots
Allergens: gluten