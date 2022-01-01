Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in New Albany

Go
New Albany restaurants
Toast

New Albany restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

118 West Main Street, New Albany

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap$14.00
Pecan, Dried Cranberries, Lettuce, Red Onion
More about The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Ready Set Prep’d

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap$9.00
500 Calories | 30 P | 69 C (60 net) | 12 F | 9 Fiber | 15 Sugar (2 added)
Ingredients: Whole Wheat Wrap, Chicken breast, Napa Cabbage, Tomatoes, Pineapple, Bell Pepper, Onion, coconut aminos, Water, maple syrup, Rice Vinegar, Ginger, corn starch, Sesame Oil, Garlic Carrots
Allergens: gluten
More about Ready Set Prep’d
Cluckers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers

4308 Charlestown Rd, New Albany

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Club Wrap$10.49
Ultimate Chicken Wrap$11.49
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.49
More about Cluckers

Browse other tasty dishes in New Albany

Nachos

Quesadillas

Mahi Mahi

Pork Chops

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Tacos

Corn Dogs

Map

More near New Albany to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston