Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
New Lenox
/
New Lenox
/
Cheese Fries
New Lenox restaurants that serve cheese fries
Ta Canijo - New Lenox - 3000 Maple Road
3000 Maple Road, New Lenox
No reviews yet
CHEESE FRIES
$4.00
More about Ta Canijo - New Lenox - 3000 Maple Road
Ta Canijo- New Lenox - 1951 East Laraway Road
1951 East Laraway Road, New Lennox
No reviews yet
CHEESE FRIES
$4.00
More about Ta Canijo- New Lenox - 1951 East Laraway Road
Browse other tasty dishes in New Lenox
Quesadillas
Chips And Salsa
Chicken Tenders
Burritos
Cheesecake
Tortas
Nachos
Tamales
More near New Lenox to explore
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Orland Park
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Tinley Park
Avg 4.9
(17 restaurants)
Lemont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Mokena
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Homer Glen
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1450 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston