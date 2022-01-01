Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in New Lenox

Go
New Lenox restaurants
Toast

New Lenox restaurants that serve cheese fries

Ta Canijo - New Lenox image

 

Ta Canijo - New Lenox - 3000 Maple Road

3000 Maple Road, New Lenox

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE FRIES$4.00
More about Ta Canijo - New Lenox - 3000 Maple Road
Banner pic

 

Ta Canijo- New Lenox - 1951 East Laraway Road

1951 East Laraway Road, New Lennox

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESE FRIES$4.00
More about Ta Canijo- New Lenox - 1951 East Laraway Road

Browse other tasty dishes in New Lenox

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Cheesecake

Tortas

Nachos

Tamales

Map

More near New Lenox to explore

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (17 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston