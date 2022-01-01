Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New London

New London restaurants
New London restaurants that serve cake

Washington Street Coffee House image

 

Washington Street Coffee House

13 Washington Street, New London

Avg 4.1 (182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake$4.00
Raspberry Cake Muffin$3.25
More about Washington Street Coffee House
On the Waterfront image

 

On the Waterfront

250 Pequot Avenue, New London

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pistachio Cake$10.00
More about On the Waterfront

