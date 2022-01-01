Waffles in Central Business District

Daisy Dukes image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daisy Dukes

121 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$15.95
More about Daisy Dukes
2 Whole Wings & Large Waffle image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

234 Loyola Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (164 reviews)
Takeout
2 Whole Wings & Large Waffle$13.00
2 Whole Wings (The Best Fried Chicken to Bone)- made to order and paired with Momma's Freshly Baked Belgian Waffle, House Syrup, and Butter. Upgrade to one of our Flavored Waffles or Bourbon Syrup
1 Wing + 1 Mini Waffle$7.99
Just a Taste: 1 Whole Wing (The Best Fried Chicken to Bone)- made to order and paired with Momma's Freshly Baked Petite Waffle, House Syrup, and Butter. Upgrade to one of our Flavored Waffles or Bourbon Syrup
2 Wings, 2 Mini Waffles & Cajun Fries$10.00
More about Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

