Croissants in Lower Garden District

Toast

Lower Garden District restaurants that serve croissants

Ham & Cheese Croissant image

 

French Truck Coffee

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
More about French Truck Coffee
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House

1500 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Butter$3.25
More about Mojo Coffee House

