Nachos in New Paltz

New Paltz restaurants
New Paltz restaurants that serve nachos

Main Street Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Bistro

59 Main Street, New Paltz

Avg 4.9 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NACHO BONANZA$9.95
Tortilla chips topped with beef or veggie chili, melted cheddar, tomato, onion, peppers, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
More about Main Street Bistro
Item pic

 

Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

232 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.3 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Beef & Kimchi Nachos$13.95
fresh tortilla chips with lettuce, pico de gallo, bulgogi beef & grilled kimchi, topped off with sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, and garnished with scallions
Crazy Supreme Nachos$8.50
(Steak,Chicken, or Ground Beef) with tortilla chips topped with corn, pico de gallo, black beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream & cheese
More about Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

