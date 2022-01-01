Nachos in New Paltz
New Paltz restaurants that serve nachos
Main Street Bistro
59 Main Street, New Paltz
|NACHO BONANZA
|$9.95
Tortilla chips topped with beef or veggie chili, melted cheddar, tomato, onion, peppers, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
Crazy Bowlz New Paltz
232 Main St, New Paltz
|Korean Beef & Kimchi Nachos
|$13.95
fresh tortilla chips with lettuce, pico de gallo, bulgogi beef & grilled kimchi, topped off with sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, and garnished with scallions
|Crazy Supreme Nachos
|$8.50
(Steak,Chicken, or Ground Beef) with tortilla chips topped with corn, pico de gallo, black beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream & cheese