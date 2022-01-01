Apple salad in Lower East Side
Lower East Side restaurants that serve apple salad
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
277 Broome Street, New York
|Apple Gorgonzola Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnuts & Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Wolfnights®- Rivington St
99 Rivington St, New York
|Arugula & Apple Salad (v, gf, k)
|$0.00
baby arugula topped with apples, Kohlrabi, cashew, edamame, sumac, citrus sumac vinaigrette
