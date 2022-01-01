Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Lower East Side

Go
Lower East Side restaurants
Toast

Lower East Side restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Gorgonzola Salad$11.00
Romaine, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnuts & Raspberry Vinaigrette.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
Item pic

 

Wolfnights®- Rivington St

99 Rivington St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula & Apple Salad (v, gf, k)$0.00
baby arugula topped with apples, Kohlrabi, cashew, edamame, sumac, citrus sumac vinaigrette
Arugula & Apple Salad (v, gf, k)$0.00
baby arugula topped with apples, Kohlrabi, cashew, edamame, sumac, citrus sumac vinaigrette
More about Wolfnights®- Rivington St
Item pic

 

Wolfnights®-MacDougal St

121 West 3rd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula & Apple Salad (v, gf, k)$0.00
baby arugula topped with apples, Kohlrabi, cashew, edamame, sumac, citrus sumac vinaigrette
More about Wolfnights®-MacDougal St

Browse other tasty dishes in Lower East Side

Cookies

Short Ribs

Curry

Waffles

Tiramisu

Kale Salad

Arugula Salad

Chocolate Milkshakes

Map

More near Lower East Side to explore

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (569 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston