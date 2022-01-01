Cookies in Lower East Side
Lower East Side restaurants that serve cookies
More about Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
95 Orchard St, New York
|3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
|3-pack of Chocolate Cookie
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with chocolate drizzle
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Black & White Cookie
|$3.00
Russ & Daughters bakes the best black & white cookie in New York! The cookie itself is delicate with hints of lemon and almond, and creamy chocolate and vanilla icing make this a true classic.