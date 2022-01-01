Cookies in Lower East Side

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab

95 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
3-pack of Chocolate Cookie$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with chocolate drizzle
More about Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
Black & White Cookie image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black & White Cookie$3.00
Russ & Daughters bakes the best black & white cookie in New York! The cookie itself is delicate with hints of lemon and almond, and creamy chocolate and vanilla icing make this a true classic.
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe

