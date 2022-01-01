Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI

Freddy's Wings & Wraps

174 E Main St, Newark

Avg 4.3 (4132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ranch Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Jack cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Hot sauce and blue cheese.
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Freddy's Wings & Wraps
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Tree Cafe - Newark

13 Chestnut Hill Plz, Newark

Avg 4.6 (1263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$8.99
Turkish-style sandwich with sliced marinated grilled chicken in tahini & shawarma spices, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and garlic sauce on a whole wheat wrap.
More about Olive Tree Cafe - Newark
m2o Burgers & Salads - REBUILDING

42 east main street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.89
Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.89
Crispy Chicken, Pickles and our Signature m2o Sauce.
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.89
Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Pickles, Nashville Hot Sauce.
More about m2o Burgers & Salads - REBUILDING
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza

2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast on a tavern roll topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil & a balsamic reduction
More about Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza

