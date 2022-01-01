Chicken sandwiches in Newark
Freddy's Wings & Wraps
174 E Main St, Newark
|Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Jack cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Hot sauce and blue cheese.
|Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese.
Olive Tree Cafe - Newark
13 Chestnut Hill Plz, Newark
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$8.99
Turkish-style sandwich with sliced marinated grilled chicken in tahini & shawarma spices, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and garlic sauce on a whole wheat wrap.
m2o Burgers & Salads - REBUILDING
42 east main street, Newark
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.89
|Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.89
Crispy Chicken, Pickles and our Signature m2o Sauce.
|Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.89
Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Pickles, Nashville Hot Sauce.