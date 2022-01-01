Pudding in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve pudding
More about Klondike Kates Restaurant
Klondike Kates Restaurant
158 East Main street, Newark
|Special Bread Pudding
|$6.00
as the seasons change and our creative minds work, we will create different flavors of bread pudding
More about Olive Tree Cafe - Newark
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Tree Cafe - Newark
13 Chestnut Hill Plz, Newark
|Mediterranean Rice Pudding
|$5.50
Infused with orange blossom water,dried raisins,cinnamon and cardamom