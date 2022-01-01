Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Bisque
Newport restaurants that serve bisque
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Oyster Bar
345 Thames St, Newport
Avg 4.4
(2945 reviews)
Lobster Corn Bisque
$12.00
More about Midtown Oyster Bar
Knot Norm's
515 Thames St., Newport
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$15.00
House-made lobster bisque.
More about Knot Norm's
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport
Key Lime Pies
Chicken Wraps
Pies
Burritos
Ravioli
Fish Tacos
Calamari
Steak Frites
More near Newport to explore
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
North Kingstown
Avg 4.9
(5 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston