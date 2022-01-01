Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve bisque

Midtown Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Oyster Bar

345 Thames St, Newport

Avg 4.4 (2945 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Corn Bisque$12.00
More about Midtown Oyster Bar
Knot Norm's image

 

Knot Norm's

515 Thames St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque$15.00
House-made lobster bisque.
More about Knot Norm's

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Wraps

Pies

Burritos

Ravioli

Fish Tacos

Calamari

Steak Frites

Map

More near Newport to explore

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston