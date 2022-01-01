Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve chicken tenders

@ THE DECK image

 

@ THE DECK

1 Waites Wharf, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.00
More about @ THE DECK
Surf Club image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Surf Club

337 Thames Street, Newport

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Surf Club
Knot Norm's image

 

Knot Norm's

515 Thames St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$8.50
Served with a side of fries.
More about Knot Norm's

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Caesar Salad

Fish Tacos

Prosciutto

Mahi Mahi

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Steak Frites

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Newport to explore

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston