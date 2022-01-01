Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Chicken Tenders
Newport restaurants that serve chicken tenders
@ THE DECK
1 Waites Wharf, Newport
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$12.00
More about @ THE DECK
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Surf Club
337 Thames Street, Newport
Avg 4.4
(479 reviews)
Chicken Fingers
$8.00
More about Surf Club
Knot Norm's
515 Thames St., Newport
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$8.50
Served with a side of fries.
More about Knot Norm's
