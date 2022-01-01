Burritos in Norco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chick Norris image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Chick Norris

2650 Hamner Ave, Norco

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cluckasaurous Burrito$5.99
More about Chick Norris
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos

2335 Hamner Avenue, Norco

Avg 4 (386 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Burrito$6.85
Burrito stuffed with seasoned white rice, black beans, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Carne Asada Burrito$14.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Chicken Burrito$11.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
More about Baja Fish Tacos

