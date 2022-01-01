Hummus in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve hummus
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
|Herb & Garlic Hummus
|$11.25
purple kale, cucumber, marinated olives, peppadew® mild piquanté peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, mint, paprika, lemon zest, naan bread [vegetarian]
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal
|Herb & Garlic Hummus
|$11.25
red cabbage, cucumber, marinated olives, peppadew® mild piquanté peppers, arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, mint, paprika, lemon zest, chimichurri, naan bread [vegetarian]