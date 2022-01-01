Tacos in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
|Taco Tuesday
|$10.00
our culinary team's rotating weekly taco feature that includes two tacos, and a side of ancho rice & beans [please visit our Facebook page or call us at 309-862-2337 to learn about today's taco feature]
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Tacos
|$14.25
chimichurri-marinated mahi-mahi, avocado spread, jicama slaw, cilantro, corn tortillas, ancho rice & beans [gluten-free]
|Breakfast Tacos
|$10.75
scrambled eggs, chorizo, roasted red & poblano peppers, chihuahua cheese, cilantro lime cream, ahogada sauce, smashed red potatoes, cheddar cheese sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
305 S Veterans Pkwy, Normal
|Taco
|$8.00
Taco Sauce, Chorizo, Tomato, Mozzarella, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Shredded lettuce
PIZZA
Firehouse Pizza
107 E Beaufort St, Normal
|XL Thin Taco
|$26.49
|Large Thin Taco
|$22.99
PIZZA • SALADS
BloNo Pizza Co
1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal
|Pan Don't Taco Bout It
|$15.99
ground beef taco dip, tortilla chips, lettuce & cheddar
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal
|Steak & Egg Tacos
|$13.25
skirt steak, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, green onions, maple chipotle pepper relish, smashed red potatoes, cheddar cheese sauce
Firehouse Pizza
1525 Fort Jesse Rd, Normal
|Small Taco
|$12.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
|Large NY Taco
|$22.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
|Large Thin Taco
|$22.59
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.