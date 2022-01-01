Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Normal

Normal restaurants
Normal restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tuesday$10.00
our culinary team's rotating weekly taco feature that includes two tacos, and a side of ancho rice & beans [please visit our Facebook page or call us at 309-862-2337 to learn about today's taco feature]
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Tacos$14.25
chimichurri-marinated mahi-mahi, avocado spread, jicama slaw, cilantro, corn tortillas, ancho rice & beans [gluten-free]
Breakfast Tacos$10.75
scrambled eggs, chorizo, roasted red & poblano peppers, chihuahua cheese, cilantro lime cream, ahogada sauce, smashed red potatoes, cheddar cheese sauce
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Station House Pizza Pub

305 S Veterans Pkwy, Normal

Avg 4.3 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco$8.00
Taco Sauce, Chorizo, Tomato, Mozzarella, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Shredded lettuce
More about Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
Firehouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Firehouse Pizza

107 E Beaufort St, Normal

Avg 3.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
XL Thin Taco$26.49
Large Thin Taco$22.99
More about Firehouse Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

BloNo Pizza Co

1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal

Avg 4.3 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Don't Taco Bout It$15.99
ground beef taco dip, tortilla chips, lettuce & cheddar
More about BloNo Pizza Co
Item pic

 

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Egg Tacos$13.25
skirt steak, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, green onions, maple chipotle pepper relish, smashed red potatoes, cheddar cheese sauce
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Firehouse Pizza

1525 Fort Jesse Rd, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Taco$12.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
Large NY Taco$22.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
Large Thin Taco$22.59
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
More about Firehouse Pizza

