Stromboli in Norristown

Norristown restaurants
Norristown restaurants that serve stromboli

Kosmos Pizza

5 Egypt Road, Norristown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Stromboli SM$10.50
onions and green peppers
More about Kosmos Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA

Nonna Rosa Pizzeria

236 Egypt road, Norristown

Avg 4.7 (1923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Stromboli - 16"$19.99
Mozzarella cheese.
Italian Stromboli- 10"$10.99
Mozzarella cheese, sausage, green pepper & onion.
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli - 16"$19.99
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken & hot sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
More about Nonna Rosa Pizzeria

