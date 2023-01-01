Stromboli in Norristown
Norristown restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Kosmos Pizza
Kosmos Pizza
5 Egypt Road, Norristown
|Cheese Stromboli SM
|$10.50
onions and green peppers
More about Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA
Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
236 Egypt road, Norristown
|Cheese Stromboli - 16"
|$19.99
Mozzarella cheese.
|Italian Stromboli- 10"
|$10.99
Mozzarella cheese, sausage, green pepper & onion.
|Buffalo Chicken Stromboli - 16"
|$19.99
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken & hot sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese.