Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in North Canton

Go
North Canton restaurants
Toast

North Canton restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

6698 Strip Ave, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Table Six image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Table Six

6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad$7.50
feta, kalamata olives, red onions, crispy chick peas, pepperoncinis, cucumbers and tomatoes and greek dressing
More about Table Six
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Howlin Bird

123 S. Main Street, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (107 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEK SALMON SALAD$18.00
Romaine | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumber | Red Onion | Greek Olives | Feta Cheese | Feta Olive Dressing | Pita
More about The Howlin Bird

Browse other tasty dishes in North Canton

Chili

Quesadillas

Tacos

Salmon

Pudding

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near North Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston