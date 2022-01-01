Greek salad in North Canton
North Canton restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
6698 Strip Ave, North Canton
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Table Six
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Table Six
6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$7.50
feta, kalamata olives, red onions, crispy chick peas, pepperoncinis, cucumbers and tomatoes and greek dressing