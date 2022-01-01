Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in North Canton

North Canton restaurants
North Canton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

SOL Pie Pizza

3159 Whitewood St NW, North Canton

Avg 4.7 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Grilled Chicken Caesar$16.99
Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Grape Tomatoes, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, All Natural Grilled Chicken, House Made Croutons, Served with Caesar Dressing
More about SOL Pie Pizza
Royal Docks Brewing Co. image

 

Royal Docks Brewing Co.

2668 Easton Street NE, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich 🐥$12.99
More about Royal Docks Brewing Co.
91 Wood Fired Oven image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Wood Fired Oven

1983 E Maple St, North Canton

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

6698 Strip Ave, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery

